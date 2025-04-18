Good Friday 2025 school holiday: Are schools closed today on April 18? Check here

Good Friday 2025: Also known as Black Friday, Holi Friday or Great Friday, it marks the day Jesus was crucified by the Romans at Calvary and generally falls two days before Easter Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus. Good Friday is observed with fasting, prayers. Many Christians attend church to reflect on the suffering and sacrifice of Jesus.

Good Friday 2025: Are schools closed on April 18? Many states in India observe Good Friday as public holiday, where private and educational institutions remain closed today. According to official announcement and academic calendars, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Bihar have official holiday today.

The Tribune report said the Chandigarh administration clarified in an earlier notification that Good Friday, April 18, as public holiday in all institutions.

How is Good Friday celebrated? Christians participate in Church services wearing black attire to indicate mourning. “Three hours' agony” is observed from 12 pm to 3 pm, commemorating the time Jesus spent on the cross. Rituals comprise kissing cross, performing prayers and distributing sweet bread to make it more special. The gravestones are cleaned in cemeteries to showcase respect.