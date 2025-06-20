Subscribe

Good News for Delhi: Monsoon expected to hit capital on June 24, conditions favourable | Check IMD forecast

The IMD has reported favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon's advance into Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and parts of Punjab and Haryana in the next two days, likely arriving in Delhi on June 24, offering relief from heatwaves in several states.

Published20 Jun 2025, 03:58 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over remaining parts of Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and some other parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the next four days.

Consequently, monsoon is likely to hit Delhi on June 24.

This is preceded by the further advancement of Southwest monsoon over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh — over the next two days — bringing the much needed relief from the heatwave conditions that have persisted in some of the regions.

 
