Good news for Indian travellers! You can now visit THESE 58 countries without visa — check full list

Being able to fly to a country without the hassle of applying for a visa is a luxury that travellers around the world aspire to. With visa procedures often involving extensive documentation, long queues, and unpredictable processing times, having a passport that grants visa-free entry is a major advantage. Unfortunately for Indian travellers, that privilege continues to remain limited — and this year, it has slipped a little further.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, India’s passport now ranks 81st, a slight decline from the 80th position in 2024. This ranking reflects the number of destinations Indian citizens can travel to without requiring a visa beforehand. The lower the ranking, the fewer the travel freedoms associated with the passport.

However, despite the decline, Indian passport holders can still visit 58 countries without needing to apply for a visa in advance. While many popular destinations like the United States, the United Kingdom, or European Union countries still require a visa for Indian nationals, several attractive and lesser-explored destinations are open to Indian travellers either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival options.

These countries span across continents and offer a wide variety of travel experiences — from serene beaches and wildlife safaris to cultural heritage and tropical retreats. In Africa, countries such as Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and Seychelles are among the top options, offering majestic natural reserves and wildlife.

In Oceania, Indian travellers can explore island nations such as Fiji, Vanuatu, Micronesia, Palau Islands, and Tuvalu, all known for their stunning beaches and marine biodiversity.

Closer to home, Southeast Asian destinations including Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, and Malaysia remain accessible without a prior visa. In South Asia, neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives also continue to offer easy entry.

Here is the full list of countries that Indian passport holders can visit without a visa (some offer visa-free, others visa-on-arrival or e-visa upon entry):

Angola Barbados Bhutan Bolivia British Virgin Islands Burundi Cambodia Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands Cook Islands jibouti Dominica Ethiopia, Fiji Grenada Guinea-Bissau Haiti Indonesia Iran Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Laos Macao (SAR) Madagascar Malaysia Maldives Marshall Islands Mauritius Micronesia Mongolia Montserrat Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niue Palau Islands Qatar Rwanda Samoa Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia Sri Lanka St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Vanuatu Zimbabwe.