Good news for Indian travellers! You can now visit THESE 58 countries without visa — check full list

India ranks 81st on the Henley Passport Index 2025, down from 80 last year. Despite this, Indian passport holders can still visit 58 countries without a visa, including Indonesia, Mauritius, Kenya, and Fiji, making international travel easier for Indian tourists. Check out the full list. 

Diya Madan
Published6 May 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Explore the World: 58 Countries Indians Can Enter Visa-Free in 2025

Being able to fly to a country without the hassle of applying for a visa is a luxury that travellers around the world aspire to. With visa procedures often involving extensive documentation, long queues, and unpredictable processing times, having a passport that grants visa-free entry is a major advantage. Unfortunately for Indian travellers, that privilege continues to remain limited — and this year, it has slipped a little further.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, India’s passport now ranks 81st, a slight decline from the 80th position in 2024. This ranking reflects the number of destinations Indian citizens can travel to without requiring a visa beforehand. The lower the ranking, the fewer the travel freedoms associated with the passport.

However, despite the decline, Indian passport holders can still visit 58 countries without needing to apply for a visa in advance. While many popular destinations like the United States, the United Kingdom, or European Union countries still require a visa for Indian nationals, several attractive and lesser-explored destinations are open to Indian travellers either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival options.

These countries span across continents and offer a wide variety of travel experiences — from serene beaches and wildlife safaris to cultural heritage and tropical retreats. In Africa, countries such as Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and Seychelles are among the top options, offering majestic natural reserves and wildlife.

In Oceania, Indian travellers can explore island nations such as Fiji, Vanuatu, Micronesia, Palau Islands, and Tuvalu, all known for their stunning beaches and marine biodiversity.

Closer to home, Southeast Asian destinations including Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, and Malaysia remain accessible without a prior visa. In South Asia, neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives also continue to offer easy entry.

Here is the full list of countries that Indian passport holders can visit without a visa (some offer visa-free, others visa-on-arrival or e-visa upon entry):

  1. Angola
  2. Barbados
  3. Bhutan
  4. Bolivia
  5. British Virgin Islands
  6. Burundi
  7. Cambodia
  8. Cape Verde Islands
  9. Comoro Islands
  10. Cook Islands
  11. jibouti
  12. Dominica
  13. Ethiopia,
  14. Fiji
  15. Grenada
  16. Guinea-Bissau
  17. Haiti
  18. Indonesia
  19. Iran
  20. Jamaica
  21. Jordan
  22. Kazakhstan
  23. Kenya
  24. Kiribati
  25. Laos
  26. Macao (SAR)
  27. Madagascar
  28. Malaysia
  29. Maldives
  30. Marshall Islands
  31. Mauritius
  32. Micronesia
  33. Mongolia
  34. Montserrat
  35. Mozambique
  36. Myanmar
  37. Namibia
  38. Nepal
  39. Niue
  40. Palau Islands
  41. Qatar
  42. Rwanda
  43. Samoa
  44. Senegal
  45. Seychelles
  46. Sierra Leone
  47. Somalia
  48. Sri Lanka
  49. St. Kitts and Nevis
  50. St. Lucia
  51. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  52. Tanzania
  53. Thailand
  54. Timor-Leste
  55. Trinidad and Tobago
  56. Tuvalu
  57. Vanuatu
  58. Zimbabwe.

Though India’s passport may not rank among the strongest in the world, it still opens doors to dozens of exciting countries with no visa requirement.

