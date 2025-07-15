Good news for moviegoers! Karnataka govt proposes ₹200 cap on cinema hall tickets, even in multiplexes

The prices of tickets should not exceed 200 inclusive of entertainment tax, said the Karnataka government

Updated15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Good news for moviegoers- Karnataka govt caps ticket prices at ₹200 — even in multiplexes

Karnataka Government has proposed the fixing of movie ticket prices across the state, including multiplexes. The prices of tickets should not exceed 200 inclusive of entertainment tax, states the order.

As per the government notification released on Tuesday, July 15, the draft about the capping of prices will be taken into consideration within 15 days from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

Karnataka government's notification about capping movie ticket prices

Earlier this year, CM Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech on March 7, announced a plan to cap movie ticket prices at 200, including in multiplexes, for regional language films.

When capping of ticket prices faced challenges in 2017

In 2017,during his first term as chief minister, Siddaramaiah had announced a 200 cap on movie ticket prices across all theatres, including multiplexes.

The move, however, faced hurdles in implementation. Multiplex owners raised concerns about revenue losses and challenged the decision in the Karnataka High Court.

Eventually, the cap was lifted, with theatres having their own pricing structures.

