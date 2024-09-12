Good news for Mumbaikars! Now drive from Marine Drive to Bandra in just 10 minutes

  • The Coastal Road, estimated to cost about 14,000 crore, will provide a direct connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, reducing the travel time

Livemint
Published12 Sep 2024, 04:08 PM IST
A drone view of the coastal road in Mumbai
A drone view of the coastal road in Mumbai(REUTERS)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, September 12, inaugurated the ‘bow-string’ arch bridge connecting the Coastal Road to Bandra-Worli Sea Link, shortening the travel time from nearly an hour to just 10 minutes and improving the overall commuting experience. The Coastal Road, estimated to cost about 14,000 crore, will provide a direct connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The inauguration of the arch bridge has come ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

A senior civic official said that northbound vehicles heading to Bandra from South Mumbai via the Coastal Road can directly enter the sea link between 7 am and 11 pm, while the southbound vehicles will have to take the existing route till both arms of the Coastal Road are connected with the sea link.

After inaugurating the arch bridge, Eknath Shinde said, “This project- earlier it used to take 45 minutes to 1 hour to travel from Marine Drive to Bandra, but now it will be a journey of just 10 minutes. This is a very comfortable and relaxing project for the people, a very ambitious and game changing project for the people of Mumbai.”

“Vehicles used to run bumper-to-bumper on this route, but today we will travel faster, people will save time, people will save fuel, pollution will be reduced and it is signal-free. When we opened this span last time, we had said that on September 15, we will open it. Today is the 13th, we did this before time, this is our commitment,” Eknath Shinde told ANI.

The chief minister also promised that as part of the beautification plan, Mumbai will have pothole-free concrete roads in next two years.

“In the next 2 years, the whole of Mumbai will have completely concrete roads, there will not be a single pothole and Mumbai will be completely pothole-free and it is being beautified,” he said.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsGood news for Mumbaikars! Now drive from Marine Drive to Bandra in just 10 minutes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:59 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (2.43%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.65
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (1.25%)

    Indus Towers

    433.20
    03:55 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    5.1 (1.19%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.25 (0.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Engineers India

    227.05
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    17.45 (8.33%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,788.10
    03:41 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    174.75 (6.69%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    4,298.70
    03:47 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    266.55 (6.61%)

    FDC

    612.40
    03:48 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    35.1 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue