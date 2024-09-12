Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, September 12, inaugurated the ‘bow-string’ arch bridge connecting the Coastal Road to Bandra-Worli Sea Link, shortening the travel time from nearly an hour to just 10 minutes and improving the overall commuting experience. The Coastal Road, estimated to cost about ₹14,000 crore, will provide a direct connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The inauguration of the arch bridge has come ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A senior civic official said that northbound vehicles heading to Bandra from South Mumbai via the Coastal Road can directly enter the sea link between 7 am and 11 pm, while the southbound vehicles will have to take the existing route till both arms of the Coastal Road are connected with the sea link.

After inaugurating the arch bridge, Eknath Shinde said, "This project- earlier it used to take 45 minutes to 1 hour to travel from Marine Drive to Bandra, but now it will be a journey of just 10 minutes. This is a very comfortable and relaxing project for the people, a very ambitious and game changing project for the people of Mumbai."

"Vehicles used to run bumper-to-bumper on this route, but today we will travel faster, people will save time, people will save fuel, pollution will be reduced and it is signal-free. When we opened this span last time, we had said that on September 15, we will open it. Today is the 13th, we did this before time, this is our commitment," Eknath Shinde told ANI.

The chief minister also promised that as part of the beautification plan, Mumbai will have pothole-free concrete roads in next two years.

"In the next 2 years, the whole of Mumbai will have completely concrete roads, there will not be a single pothole and Mumbai will be completely pothole-free and it is being beautified," he said.