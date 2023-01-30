There is good news for the family of the temporary foreign workers in Canada as they are now eligible for work permits under temporary measures. From 30 January, the family of the temporary foreign workers (TFWs) will be able to work in Canada, amid a labour shortage in the country.

Under the new measures, the work permit to the family of the temporary foreign workers would only be given to those who are either spouses, common-law partners or dependent children of the worker whose work involves training, education, experience and responsibilities (TEER).

Those who are the principal applicant and have an open work permit are also eligible for a work permit.

If the candidates are spouses, common-law partners or dependent children of an economic class permanent resident applicant who has a work permit, they would also be eligible for a work permit in Canada.

By allowing work permits to the families of temporary foreign workers, the Canadian government is hoping to improve the financial situation, bringing more foreign workers into the Canadian workforce.

Between January and October 2022, Canada has allotted over 600,000 work permits to foreign workers.

The new temporary measures would include children of 16 or older of all principal applicants. The families of workers in healthcare, trades, and hospitality can apply.

Speaking about the lack of labour, the Canadian immigration minister said, “Everywhere I go, employers across the country continue to identify a lack of workers as their biggest obstacle. Today’s announcement will help employers find the workers they need to fill their labour gaps by expanding work permits to family members at all skill levels, resulting in family members of over 200,000 foreign workers being able to work in Canada."

“Our government is going to continue helping employers overcome labour shortages, while also supporting the well-being of workers and uniting their families."

There would be three phases of the new measure – phase 1 would let families of those temporary foreign workers or people coming through International Mobility Program to apply; phase 2 would include families of workers in the low-wage stream and phase 3 would include consultation with agricultural partners and others to determine of the measure would be extended to the families of the agricultural workers.