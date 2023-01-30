Good news for TFWs in Canada! Now their families can get work permits too2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:13 PM IST
- From 30 January, the family of the temporary foreign workers (TFWs) will be able to work in Canada, amid a labour shortage in the country
There is good news for the family of the temporary foreign workers in Canada as they are now eligible for work permits under temporary measures. From 30 January, the family of the temporary foreign workers (TFWs) will be able to work in Canada, amid a labour shortage in the country.
