Good news for travellers! Food at airports to get cheaper soon

  • To combat high airport food prices, the government is set to introduce economy zones selling affordable meals.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published10 Nov 2024, 08:35 PM IST
Food will become affordable in airports.
Food will become affordable in airports.

Most passengers think twice before getting a meal from an airport. Eating at the airport is expensive for many travellers, and hence, they prefer to carry food from home or skip meals. However, meals at the airport may become pocket-friendly soon.

The government is planning to introduce economy zones that would sell food and beverages at an affordable price in airports, according to a report by NDTV.

After several rounds of discussions, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has finalised a decision to launch economy zones in airports, it added. Following this, the Airport Authorities of India (AAI), airport food outlets and related agencies will hold discussions, the report said.

 

Also Read | Man claims to have bomb in plane at Kolkata airport, detained

These economy zones will not have seating arrangements like a typical restaurant. The passengers will be required to get their food from the counters and eat at fast-food tables. These zones will also provide takeaway facilities.

These economy zones will be introduced in newly built airports, the report said citing sources.

 

Also Read | What is the Bengaluru airport cab ‘scam’? Netizens recount harrowing experiences

This development comes after many passengers raised concerns over expensive food sold at airports. In September, the Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also raised the concern in a post on X.

“I just discovered that Tea made of Hot Water and a Tea Bag costs 340 in Kolkata airport

The restaurant is 'The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf'

A couple of years ago I found that

'hot water and tea bag' cost 80 in Chennai airport, and I tweeted about it. AAI took note and took corrective steps.

Apparently, inflation is higher in West Bengal than in Tamil Nadu,” Chidambaram wrote.

 

Also Read | Behind The New Airport Lounge Pass App Scam: How Over 450 Travellers Lost Lakhs

In 2018, Chidambaram called out overpriced tea at the Chennai airport.

“At Chennai Airport Coffee Day I asked for tea. Offered hot water and tea bag, price 135. Horrified, I declined. Was I right or wrong? Coffee 180. I asked who buys it? Answer was 'many'. Am I outdated?” he wrote.

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 08:35 PM IST
