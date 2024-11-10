Good news for travellers! Food at airports to get cheaper soon

Most passengers think twice before getting a meal from an airport. Eating at the airport is expensive for many travellers, and hence, they prefer to carry food from home or skip meals. However, meals at the airport may become pocket-friendly soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government is planning to introduce economy zones that would sell food and beverages at an affordable price in airports, according to a report by NDTV.

After several rounds of discussions, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has finalised a decision to launch economy zones in airports, it added. Following this, the Airport Authorities of India (AAI), airport food outlets and related agencies will hold discussions, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These economy zones will not have seating arrangements like a typical restaurant. The passengers will be required to get their food from the counters and eat at fast-food tables. These zones will also provide takeaway facilities.

These economy zones will be introduced in newly built airports, the report said citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This development comes after many passengers raised concerns over expensive food sold at airports. In September, the Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also raised the concern in a post on X.

“I just discovered that Tea made of Hot Water and a Tea Bag costs ₹340 in Kolkata airport {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The restaurant is 'The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf'

A couple of years ago I found that

'hot water and tea bag' cost ₹80 in Chennai airport, and I tweeted about it. AAI took note and took corrective steps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apparently, inflation is higher in West Bengal than in Tamil Nadu," Chidambaram wrote.

In 2018, Chidambaram called out overpriced tea at the Chennai airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}