1 min read.Updated: 14 Feb 2022, 06:27 PM ISTLivemint
Now, about 43,000 employees who have retired between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2021 will also get revised pension and gratuity
Good news for pensioners: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to grant revised pension and family pension to about 1.73 lakh pensioners in the state from February 1, according to news agency PTI.
Now, about 43,000 employees who have retired between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2021 will also get revised pension and gratuity.
The cabinet has also given its consent to purchase and operationalise 50 additional ambulances under 108 National Ambulance Services for providing free transportation service to patients requiring immediate care.
With inputs from PTI
