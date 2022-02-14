Good news for pensioners: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to grant revised pension and family pension to about 1.73 lakh pensioners in the state from February 1, according to news agency PTI.

Now, about 43,000 employees who have retired between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2021 will also get revised pension and gratuity.

With the revision, the minimum pension and family pension will increase from ₹3,500 per month to ₹9,000 per month from January 1, 2016.

The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Cabinet has also increased limit of gratuity from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh from January 1, 2016. This would be applicable for NPS employees.

Pensioners and family pensioners above 80 years of age will be provided due additional pension benefit on revised pension and family pension.

The cabinet also decided to provide 31% dearness relief to pensioners from July 1, 2021.

Revision of pension will cost the state an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,785 crore. The state had already provided ₹1,450.44 crore to pensioners as interim relief.

The cabinet has also given its consent to purchase and operationalise 50 additional ambulances under 108 National Ambulance Services for providing free transportation service to patients requiring immediate care.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.