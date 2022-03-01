He said many people could not pay the outstanding challans on time. "The challans were piled up. So to offer some relief, we have come up with this solution. This is not an income-generating or revenue-generating drive, this is to provide respite to commuters," the officer said.
The two-wheelers and three-wheelers are given 75% discounts which mean they have to pay only 25% fine amount. Further, the light motor vehicle and heavy motor vehicles have given 50% discounts and remaining 50% is payable amount.
The RTC drivers have been given 70% discounts which means only 30 of the fine amount is payable. The pushcarts vendors have been offered 80% discounts.
Ranganath said for challans issued for not wearing a mask, 90% discount has been provided.