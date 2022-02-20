KCR-Uddhav Thackery meet: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday met with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery and other leaders in Mumbai. In a joint press conference after the meeting, Rao said the country will see a good result of their meeting.

“You will get to see a good result of our meeting very soon," he said.

Rao said he has invited Maharashtra CM Uddhav to come to Telangana.

Targeting the Centre, Rao said central agencies were being misused in “a very bad manner, we condemn it". "The central government should change their policy, they will suffer if they don't. The country has seen many such things," he said.

Rao further said that both the leaders have done an elaborate discussion on improving and expediting developmental issues and bringing structural and policy changes in the country. “We have agreed on all the issues," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray said that Sena's Hindutva doesn't teach wrong politics. “Some people only work for their agendas, even if country goes to hell. We have to bring our country on the right path. Who the PM will be can be discussed later. We will meet many political leaders today onwards," he added.

