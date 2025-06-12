‘Goodbye…’: British passenger's Instagram post before boarding Air India flight in Ahmedabad goes viral

London-based yoga enthusiast Jamie Meek had just wrapped up a memorable trip to Gujarat with his partner, Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, when the couple shared a series of Instagram stories capturing their final night in India.

In a post shared late Wednesday night, Jamie reminisced about their “mind-blowing” experiences, calling their time in India a “magical experience” as he reflected on their journey. “It’s our last night in India,” he wrote, tagging their stay at The House of MG, a heritage hotel in Ahmedabad. “This hotel,” he captioned a glimpse of the property.

Jamie, who is also the director of The Wellness Foundry, a London-based centre for tarot and spiritual wellness, said spending their last night at the hotel and enjoying a traditional Gujarati thali was “a perfect way to round up the trip”.

“There’s been too much... It would be so nice to remember this and share it with everybody because we really have been on quite a journey,” he said in one of the stories. “We’ve just had the most delicious thali food. It was a perfect way to round up the trip. So yeah, excited to share it all with you actually.”

In another video, Fiongal added: “So it’s our last night in India. Uh and we’ve had a magical experience really. It’s been, yeah, there’s been some quiet mind blowing... mind blowing things have happened... we are going to put this all together and create a vlog. I think it’s my first ever vlog... we’re going to make a vlog about the whole trip. Yeah and share it.”

On Thursday morning, just before boarding Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, Jamie posted a final story: “Goodbye India...”

In a video recorded at the airport, the couple joked about their journey:

Fiongal said, “We are at the airport, just boarding. Goodbye India.”

Jamie replied, “Goodbye. It’s a 10-hour flight back to England.”

Fiongal then asked, “What is your biggest takeaway, Jamie?”

Jamie responded, “I’ve done this already.”

Fiongal insisted, “On a different thing.”

Jamie replied, “What’s my biggest takeaway... I don’t know.”

Fiongal quipped, “Yeah, fascinating, great. Thanks for your contribution (laughs). My biggest takeaway is don’t lose patience with your partner.”

Jamie added, “You’re already starting to. You’ve already while we’re having chai at the airport. You can see you’ve learnt nothing.”

Fiongal concluded with a smile, “Going back happily, happily, happily calm.”