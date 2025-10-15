Goodluck India to invest ₹400 crore to boost artillery shell production
Summary
Ram Aggarwal, chief executive officer, Goodluck India Ltd, said that the expansion at the defence unit will raise the annual production capacity from 150,000 artillery shells to 400,000 over the next one year.
Specialized steel and engineering products maker Goodluck India Ltd is looking to invest ₹400 crore to expand artillery shell production at its defence arm at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, over 12-18 months.
