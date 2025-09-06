The week in charts: GST overhaul, monsoon mayhem, e-waste recycle
Summary
From the government announcing an overhaul of India's indirect tax regime and launching a central scheme for recycling critical minerals to shrinking current account deficit (CAD) and the monsoon season's turbulent impact across the country, here is this week's news in numbers.
