The week in charts: GST overhaul, monsoon mayhem, e-waste recycle

Rain rampage

After a turbulent August marked by cloudbursts and landslides in many areas, India is bracing for an unusually wet finale to the southwest monsoon season. From 1 June to 3 September, the country received 781 mm of rainfall, 8.3% above normal. After an early onset, rainfall slowed in early weeks but picked up pace from mid-June and has largely surpassed normal levels in most weeks since then, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows. The IMD now forecasts September rainfall to be above normal, likely exceeding 109% of the monthly long-period average of 167.9 mm, signalling an extended and vigorous monsoon.