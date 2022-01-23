Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Goods train derails in Mathura, 69 passenger trains affected

Goods train derails in Mathura, 69 passenger trains affected

At least 15 wagons of Goods Train got derailed in the middle of Bhuteshwar Vrindavan on Mathura-Delhi rail track on Friday
1 min read . 06:08 AM IST Livemint

  • The train was going from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A goods train derailed in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, affecting rail traffic between Mathura and Delhi, officials said on Saturday. According to the information so far, the work of clearing the track is going on in full swing.

The train was going from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad. Three lines (up, down and third line) have been disrupted due to overturning of 15 coaches on Mathura-Palwal main road between Vrindavan-Bhuteshwar.

Train movement on the down line of Mathura-Palwal section started around 11.30 on Saturday night, while the work on clearing the other tracks continued, Shivam Sharma, CPRO of North Central Railway, said.

"Restoration work is being done on the spot under the leadership of Agra Divisional Railway Manager Anand Swarup. Local officials immediately reached the spot and senior officers of the division also immediately left for the spot as soon as the information was received," he said.

Over 300 men under the supervision of senior officers and engineers have been working continuously to remove the coaches, which were loaded with cement.

10 trains have been cancelled and two trains have been partially cancelled due to the accident. For 59 more trains, either the routes have been diverted or their timings changed.

 The work of clearing the track is going on in full swing.

*With inputs from agencies

