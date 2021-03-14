Google addresses skills gap by launching online certifications

OPEN APP
Last year, Google announced a $10-billion Google for India Digitization Fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy over 5-7 years. (Bloomberg)
 1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2021, 12:16 PM IST Staff Writer

In a bid to address the skills gap, technology major Google Inc. recently announced the enrollment for its latest Google Career Certificates, in the fields of data analytics, project management and user experience (UX) design.

The certifications are aimed at helping some of the country’s largest employers upskill their workforce, Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google and Alphabet Inc. said in a blog post.

With more businesses embracing the digital ways of working, it is estimated that 50% of all employees will need reskilling by 2025. According to Google, 82% of graduates said that these programmes helped them advance their career within six months, including getting a raise, finding a new job, or starting a new business.

“We are also announcing a new Associate Android Developer Certification, which prepares learners for entry level jobs in Android development. With 1.3 million jobs open in these fields right now in the US, the opportunity is significant," Pichai said.

Globally, Google is sponsoring 100,000 scholarships for Career Certificates in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “In India, we’re working to make certificates more accessible and launch an employer consortium," Pichai said.

Google has been focusing on skilling talent and bridging the digital divide globally and in India. Last year, Google announced a $10-billion Google for India Digitization Fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy over 5-7 years. Pichai said this will be done through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments.

