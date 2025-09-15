Google adds interactive animation to honour 77th Emmy winners with trophies and bouquets

Google is celebrating the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards with a special interactive animation on its search engine, paying tribute to this year’s winners across television.

Advertisement

When users search for Emmy-winning shows or personalities—such as ‘The Pitt’, ‘Severance’, ‘The Studio’, ‘Adolescence’, or actors like Seth Rogen, Owen Cooper, Noah Wyle, Stephen Graham, Britt Lower, and Hannah Einbinder—a floating trophy appears on the screen. The animation reflects the number of awards won by the show or person.

'The Pitt' won the Emmy for Outstanding Show in Drama category.

Advertisement

Once the virtual trophy reaches the top of the screen, it transforms into a bouquet icon. Clicking the icon triggers a cheerful animation where a digital bouquet is tossed, further adding to the celebratory feel.

Hannah Einbinder won the Emmy for Supporting Actress in 'Hacks'.

The feature mirrors similar interactive designs Google has used in the past to mark global events, but this one specifically highlights achievements in television. By including both major productions and individual winners, the animation acknowledges the breadth of talent celebrated at this year’s Emmys.

Advertisement

Who took home the big awards on TV's biggest night? ‘Adolescence’ emerged as the leading title at the 2025 Emmy Awards, securing six wins in the Limited or Anthology Series categories. Among those victories was a landmark moment: 15-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest male recipient of an Emmy in the award's history.

Seth Rogen also enjoyed a standout evening, collecting four awards for his behind-the-scenes industry satire ‘The Studio’. The show not only claimed Best Comedy, but Rogen himself was honoured with awards for Best Actor, Best Writing, and Best Director.

In the drama categories, HBO’s ‘The Pitt’ took home the top prize for Best Drama Series. Cast members Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa were recognised for their performances, winning Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

Advertisement

A moment of emotional celebration came when ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ was awarded Best Talk Series, just months after CBS cancelled the programme. The audience erupted into chants of “Stephen” in support of the long-time host.

Genre television also made a strong showing. ‘Severance’ stars Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman received acting honours in the drama category, with Lower winning Best Actress and Tillman named Best Supporting Actor. Tillman’s win was particularly significant, as he became the first Black man to receive that award.

Also Read | Tramell Tillman becomes first black actor to win Supporting Drama Emmy for Severance

Cristin Milioti was also recognised for her performance in ‘The Penguin’, winning Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Meanwhile, ‘Andor’, which many felt was under-recognised during the nomination phase, still avoided going home empty-handed. Dan Gilroy won Best Writing for a Drama Series for the episode “Welcome to the Rebellion.”

Advertisement