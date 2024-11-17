Google AI's threatening reply ‘thoroughly freaks out’ Michigan student; ‘You are not needed…’
Google's Gemini chatbot shocked a Michigan student with a threatening message about human worth during a discussion on aging.
There are possibilities that human beings can threat one another, but when it comes to AI Chatbots, there isn't any chance as the language models are pre-fed with prompts. But a 29-year-old student from Michigan was "thoroughly freaked out" after Google's AI chatbot, Gemini, gave a threatening reply to the student.