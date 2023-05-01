Google Bard did not arrive before OpenAI’s ChatGPT due to THIS reason1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 02:13 PM IST
In an interview with Futurism, Blake Lemoine, who was also a former member of Google's artificial intelligence team, said Google started working on the product in mid 2021.
OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in November 2022. The launch led to an artificial intelligence (AI) race with major tech giants taking part and announcing their own AI bots/tools. Google debuted its AI chatbot named Bard in February this year, almost three months after the launch of ChatGPT.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×