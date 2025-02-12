Google Calendar removes Pride Month, Black History and more; netizens say, ‘we refuse to be erased’

Google's online calendar has removed default references for a handful of holidays and cultural events including Pride Month, Black History Month, Holocaust Remembrance Day and more. Users on social media said that days like Jewish Heritage Month, Indigenous People Month are also removed from Google calendar.

The omissions gained attention online over the last week, particularly around upcoming events that are no longer automatically listed. However, Google said that the changes were made midway through last year.

In a statment sent to Associated Press, Google said, “Maintaining hundreds of moments manually and consistently globally wasn’t scalable or sustainable.”

"So in mid-2024 we returned to showing only public holidays and national observances from timeanddate.com globally, while allowing users to manually add other important moments.”

Reactions on social media Social media users have expressed their disappointment, stating that removing something from the calendar doesn’t erase its importance or existence, and that it won’t make people forget their history.

One user wrote on X, “They may be removing stuff from google calendar or other things but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist or that it isn’t important. We refuse to be erased. We will stand up and be strong together.”

“Google we still calling off for #Juneteenth you can take it off the calendar all you want, but you cannot and will not erase our history”

“Google shows its colors”

“Shame on Google!”

“If you think Google dropping something from a calendar is going to make us go away, you don't know history.”

“We didn't need Black History Month to be on Google Calendar. It's been on ours without their help for years”

Google renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America Appart from Calendar, Google has also gained attention over its more recent decision to change the names of the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps — following orders from President Donald Trump to rename the body of water bordering the U.S., Mexico and Cuba the Gulf of America, as well as revert the title of America’s highest mountain peak back to Mt. McKinley.

President Donald Trump had signed an executive order shortly after taking the oath of office changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and restoring the name of Mount Denali to Mount McKinley.

