Google CEO hints at possible downsizing. Here's what he says..1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 03:33 PM IST
- During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Google CEO declined to directly address questions about possible layoffs but indicated that the company is content with its current rate of transformation. This could include a restructuring or downsizing effort in the upcoming months.
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, suggested during a recent interview that the company may face a second wave of layoffs. He discussed the company's ambitious goal of increasing productivity by 20 percent, which he hopes to achieve by September.
