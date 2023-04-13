Google CEO hints at possible downsizing. Here's what he says..

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, suggested during a recent interview that the company may face a second wave of layoffs. He discussed the company's ambitious goal of increasing productivity by 20 percent, which he hopes to achieve by September.

During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Google CEO declined to directly address questions about possible layoffs but indicated that the company is content with its current rate of transformation. This could include a restructuring or downsizing effort in the upcoming months.

Pichai's comments follow criticism of Google's handling of job cuts. In March, around 1,400 employees of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, wrote an open letter to the CEO expressing concerns about the treatment of staff during the layoff process. The workers demanded that their voices be heard and that Alphabet consider the global impact of its decision to reduce its workforce.

In January, Alphabet announced its plan to cut six percent of its global workforce, equivalent to about 12,000 employees, following pressure from investors to reduce spending due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. The move prompted a petition from employees in mid-March, expressing concerns about the treatment of staff during the layoff process. While the announcement led to immediate terminations for many employees in the United States, the process has been slower in countries with stronger labor protection laws, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Following the sudden layoffs, many of the affected employees had expressed their frustration with the lack of transparency and communication from Google's management. However, in an email to staff, CEO Sundar Pichai defended the company's decision, admitting that Google had hired for a "different economic reality than the one we face today" and took "full responsibility" for the move.