Google CEO hints at possible downsizing. Here's what he says..

In January, Alphabet announced its plan to cut six percent of its global workforce, equivalent to about 12,000 employees, following pressure from investors to reduce spending due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. The move prompted a petition from employees in mid-March, expressing concerns about the treatment of staff during the layoff process. While the announcement led to immediate terminations for many employees in the United States, the process has been slower in countries with stronger labor protection laws, according to a report by Bloomberg.