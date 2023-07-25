Google Doodle celebrates 122nd birthday of Dr. Mod Helmy, an Egyptian-German doctor1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:30 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates the 122nd birthday of Dr. Mod Helmy, an Egyptian-German doctor who risked his life to save Jewish people during the Holocaust.
Google Doodle on Tuesday celebrates the 122nd birthday of an Egyptian-German medical doctor, Dr. Mod Helmy. He was born in 1901 in Khartoum, Sudan, to a German mother and an Egyptian father. During the Holocaust, Dr. Helmy risked his life to rescue Jewish people.
