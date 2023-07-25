In 1922, Dr. Helmy moved to Germany for studies in medicine. After this, he completed his training at the Robert Koch Hospital, now called Krankenhaus Moabit in Berlin. He was then appointed as the head of the urology department. However, the hospital fired all of its Jewish staff when Adolf Hitler came to power in 1933. After a few years, Dr. Helmy also lost his position because he was subjected to discrimination and persecution by the Nazis.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}