Google Doodle released an illustration on September 1, Sunday, dedicated to Archery at Paris Paralympic Games. It depicts a bird shooting a fork from a bow at a no parking road sign. Today's Google Doodle will be visible across the globe.
The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on August 28, days after the Summer Olympic Games 2024 concluded this year.
Sports enthusiast can catch a glimpse of the Paris Paralympics through online live streaming which is available on Jio Cinema or through DD Sports channel.
September 1 marks the fourth day of the Paralympic games. Through the tournament, 549 events across 22 sports will be played. The games conclude on September 8, 2024.
A wide range of medal events will be held today that include para triathlon, para athletics, para shooting, para track cycling, para swimming, para table tennis, para archery, boccia, para badminton, para rowing and more.
Sporting events where Indian athletes will be participating include para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing and para table tennis.
Given below is the list of events with time where Indian athletes will be participating (Timings in IST).
