Today's Google Doodle commemorates the 150th birthday of Lily Poulett-Harris, an Australian cricket player, and educator. Harriet Lily Poulett-Harris was born on Setember 2, 1873 in Tasmania. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poulett-Harris's upbringing was filled with learning opportunities due to her father's position as the head of the Hobart Boys’ High School and his involvement in founding the University of Tasmania. Although she wasn't eligible for grants at her father's school, she took an exam alongside scholarship seekers and secured second position.

This remarkable woman possessed a multitude of talents. Poulett-Harris was skilled in playing the violin and piano. She was also passionate about athletics. Her father's role as a trustee of the Southern Tasmanian Cricket Association and her brother's involvement in cricket likely sparked her interest in the sport.

In 1894, she pitched an idea that led to the creation of the Oyster Cove Ladies Cricket Club. Many regard this as the first dedicated cricket organisation in Australia.

Poulett-Harris not only played a crucial role in its formation but also captained the team. She earned recognition in sports papers as a highly skilled and graceful player, inspiring numerous other women to join the sport. Her influence led to the rapid growth of women's cricket, with teams emerging in various places such as Hobart, Huonville, Ranelagh, and Green Ponds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Throughout her life, Poulett-Harris continued to teach, excel in cricket, and share her musical talents. Her contributions were so significant that two churches where she frequently performed, Saint Simon and Saint Jude Anglican Church in Woodbridge, and All Saints Anglican Church in Hobart, have plaques in her honour.

Lily Poulett-Harris made an great impact by introducing countless individuals to the world of cricket and advocating for gender equality for women and girls in Australia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}