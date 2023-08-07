Google Doodle celebrates ‘Bishan Otter Family’ on Singapore's 51st birth anniversary1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Singapore's beloved otters celebrate their 51st birthday as symbols of the country's environmental conservation efforts.
Singapore, known for its towering architectural marvels and delectable gastronomy, is also celebrated for the heart-warming tale of the Bishan Otter Family. On Monday, a hand-crafted Google Doodle commemorates this extraordinary otter clan. On this day in 2016, Singaporeans cast their votes in a poll conducted by The Straits Times, selecting the otters to represent the nation on its 51st birthday.