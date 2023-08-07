Singapore, known for its towering architectural marvels and delectable gastronomy, is also celebrated for the heart-warming tale of the Bishan Otter Family. On Monday, a hand-crafted Google Doodle commemorates this extraordinary otter clan. On this day in 2016, Singaporeans cast their votes in a poll conducted by The Straits Times, selecting the otters to represent the nation on its 51st birthday.

This story began in 2014 when a rare sighting of five otters occurred at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, situated within the bustling urban environment of Singapore. Classified as critically endangered in the country, the otters faced challenges, including a confrontation with another otter group. However, they eventually found their way to Marina Bay, where they established their new home.

Since then, locals and tourists alike have flocked to witness the captivating daily routines of the ten-member Bishan Otter Family. Their typical day includes catching fish and basking on the shores. Following dinner, the otters indulge in playful water activities before rolling around in the sand. These endearing creatures have transformed into a symbol of the country's dedication to environmental conservation and a symbol of Singapore.

In 2016, the Bishan Otter Family gained international fame when English broadcaster Sir David Attenborough based a documentary on their lives. Their presence also paved the way for other otter families to emerge across Singapore, further igniting fascination among global researchers.

Many credit Singapore's commendable efforts in reforestation and anti-pollution measures for the remarkable resurgence of these creatures within the country. The ability of the Bishan Otter Family to thrive amidst urban development has become a subject of immense interest for wildlife conservationists worldwide.