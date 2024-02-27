Google celebrates Dominican Republic's Independence Day 2024 with a doodle
Google Doodle honours Dominican Republic's Independence Day, marking the country's journey to freedom.
Google Doodle released a doodle on Tuesday, February 27, that celebrates Independence Day in the Dominican Republic. This day is observed as a public holiday in the nation and marks the nation’s journey to freedom. This doodle's reach in terms of visibility covers the region of the Dominican Republic. The doodle shows the Dominican Republic's flag waving in the foreground with ‘Google’ written just below it.