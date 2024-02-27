Google celebrates Dominican Republic's Independence Day 2024 with a doodle

Google Doodle released a doodle on Tuesday, February 27, that celebrates Independence Day in the Dominican Republic. This day is observed as a public holiday in the nation and marks the nation’s journey to freedom. This doodle's reach in terms of visibility covers the region of the Dominican Republic. The doodle shows the Dominican Republic's flag waving in the foreground with ‘Google’ written just below it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

History In 1844, on this day, a group called La Trinitaria (The Trinity) began a movement that fought for the country’s sovereignty. The movement was led by writer and activist Juan Pablo Duarte, who is widely known as the father of the Dominican Republic.

In their struggle for freedom, the La Trinitaria movement at Puerto del Conde seized their moment against foreign occupants. Once atop the fort, Juan Pablo Duarte raised the blue, red, and white flags high in the sky to mark their freedom from foreign rule.

Celebrations To mark celebrations of Independence Day, people across the country gather with loved ones and display their patriotism. The national holiday also takes place during Carnaval de la Vega.

Carnaval de la Vega carnival marks a month-long celebration in February, which adds to the festive mood. People wear vibrant costumes and flashy masks on this day and enjoy traditional delicacies like bacalao (dried, salted cod) and mangu (mashed plantains).

