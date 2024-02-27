Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Google celebrates Dominican Republic's Independence Day 2024 with a doodle

Google celebrates Dominican Republic's Independence Day 2024 with a doodle

Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Google Doodle honours Dominican Republic's Independence Day, marking the country's journey to freedom.

Google Doodle celebrates Dominican Republic's Independence Day with a doodle showing the nation's flag.

Google Doodle released a doodle on Tuesday, February 27, that celebrates Independence Day in the Dominican Republic. This day is observed as a public holiday in the nation and marks the nation’s journey to freedom. This doodle's reach in terms of visibility covers the region of the Dominican Republic. The doodle shows the Dominican Republic's flag waving in the foreground with ‘Google’ written just below it.

History

In 1844, on this day, a group called La Trinitaria (The Trinity) began a movement that fought for the country’s sovereignty. The movement was led by writer and activist Juan Pablo Duarte, who is widely known as the father of the Dominican Republic.

Also read: Google unveils Gemini on Messages, gen-AI in Android Auto

In their struggle for freedom, the La Trinitaria movement at Puerto del Conde seized their moment against foreign occupants. Once atop the fort, Juan Pablo Duarte raised the blue, red, and white flags high in the sky to mark their freedom from foreign rule.

Also read: Google Play Judge Calls $700 Million Settlement Bad for Customers

Celebrations

To mark celebrations of Independence Day, people across the country gather with loved ones and display their patriotism. The national holiday also takes place during Carnaval de la Vega.

Carnaval de la Vega carnival marks a month-long celebration in February, which adds to the festive mood. People wear vibrant costumes and flashy masks on this day and enjoy traditional delicacies like bacalao (dried, salted cod) and mangu (mashed plantains).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.