Google Doodle celebrates Father's Day with illustration in honour of fatherhood

Google Doodle is celebrating Father's Day today with a doodle dedicated to fathers that shows a penguin in the role of a father with its egg. This doodle shows how fathers serve their responsibility by taking different roles in their child's development beginning from the incubation period.

Father's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of November in Finland. This year Father's Day will be celebrated today on, November 12, which is an established flag flying day.

Flag flying days in Finland are specific occasions throughout the year when the national flag is officially flown across the country. This practice is either mandated by law or observed as a customary tradition. The Finnish flag is raised to celebrate or honour events or individuals.

The government officially hoists the flag on certain days of the year including on Father's Day and encourages citizens to do the same. While the state designates certain flag-flying days, any citizen has the right to display the flag on their private property to celebrate occasions such as birthdays or weddings in the family.

Father's Day across world countries is usually celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd in 1910 which was first celebrated in Washington, United States. In some Catholic countries of Europe, the day is celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day since the Middle Ages while Sikhs celebrate Father's Day on December 29 on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birthday.

The day is held on various dates across the world and different regions maintain their own traditions in honour of fatherhood and cherish the roles fathers play in their child's life ranging from caretaker, homemaker, mentor, support system and many more.

