Germany celebrates Unity Day, marking the reunification of East and West Germany in 1990 after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Google Doodle's hand-quilted Doodle commemorates German Unity Day today. This day commemorates the historic reunification of East and West Germany on this day in 1990. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fall of the Berlin Wall a year earlier was a momentous occasion that reunited loved ones after decades of separation, allowing people to travel freely within Germany. However, bridging the cultural and economic gaps that had developed between the two regions proved to be a considerable challenge.

Also read: ‘Not boarding school, its our…’: German diplomat calls out advertisement in Indian newspaper Throughout the country, Germans come together today to reflect on the hard-won reunification and their shared aspiration to create a closely woven culture of shared understanding. This occasion is a public holiday that serves as a reminder to foster unity as a cohesive community and celebrate country’s diverse customs and identities that make up the nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Google Doodle celebrates Japanese writer Fumiko Enchi's 118th birthday Despite occasional differences in perspectives between East and West Germans, they will always remain connected by history. The once-imposing concrete border and barbed wire have now transformed into nearly 1,400 kilometres of lush green landscapes, symbolising hope and new beginnings. The artwork in today's Doodle beautifully represents the collaborative efforts of East and West Germans on either side of the wall, working together to achieve reunification.

In another Doodle released today Google Doodle celebrates 141st birthday of Karol Szymanowski who was a renowned Polish composer of the early 20th century. The doodle was illustrated by Wrocław-based guest artist Paweł Szlotawa. Szymanowski's works demonstrated originality, explored many styles, and embodied absolute mastery of orchestration. Szymanowski helped Poland create its unique national style, when it gained independence in 1918.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!