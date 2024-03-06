Google Doodle celebrates Ghana Independence Day 2024
On March 6, 2024, Google Doodle is celebrating Ghana's Independence Day with a doodle depicting the country's flag. In 1957, on this day, Ghana became the first African country in sub-Saharan Africa to officially become a free nation
Google Doodle celebrates Ghana's Independence Day 2024 today, March 6, with a doodle depicting the country's flag. This doodle depicts the waving Ghanian national flag with ‘Google’ written at the bottom, marking its 67th Independence Day today. This doodle's reach, in terms of visibility, spans the region of Ghana located in Africa.