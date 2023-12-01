Google Doodle celebrates Great Union Day, or Ziua Marii Uniri, in Romania today with a doodle dedicated to Romania's flag. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Great Union Day day is celebrated on December 1 and is observed as a public holiday that commemorates the unification of several different ethnic groups under one single banner. The first-ever celebration of Great Union Day in Alba Iulia instilled a sense of identity and unity among diverse residents of Romania and marked the end of years of struggle for self-determination.

After the First World War, a national assembly was held between the Romanians of Transylvania and Hungary. The national assembly consisted of 1,228 elected representatives of Romanians. All members unanimously voted to uphold democratic values and outlined the "fundamental principles for the foundation of a new Romanian State" during the assembly. Hence, a union between Transylvania, Bessarabia, Bukovina, and the Kingdom of Romania received favourable votes in the National Assembly of Alba Iulia in 1918.

Romania was officially recognised by the international community and welcomed to the world stage. Following this, Romania's territorial size nearly doubled, and its population increased by 10 million. Great Union Day provides an opportunity for Romanians, and people of the Romanian diaspora around the world, to remember their shared history and connect with their Romanian heritage.

Great Union Day celebrations involve military parades, musical and dance performances, historical plays, and flag-raising ceremonies throughout the country of Romanians. On this day, people from all over Romania gather to attend National Military Parade which is a patriotic occasion that occurs every year on Great Union Day.

The blue, yellow, and red stripes of the Romanian national flag represent liberty, justice, and fraternity. Great Union Day acts as a symbol of shared heritage and collective spirit for Romanians all across the world, which instils the importance of unity during times of challenge and reminds them of their country's rich history. This doodle's reach spans the region of Romania.

