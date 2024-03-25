Google Doodle celebrates Greece National Day 2024
Google Doodle celebrates Greece National Day 2024 with waving flag illustration. This day commemorates the beginning of the War of Greek Independence that began in 1821.
Google Doodle celebrates Greece National Day 2024. The doodle released today marks Greece Independence Day that is celebrated on March 25 every year. This doodle depicts waving national flag of Greece that will be visible across the country on this day. This day commemorates the beginning of the War of Greek Independence that began in 1821.