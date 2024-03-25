Google Doodle celebrates Greece National Day 2024 with waving flag illustration. This day commemorates the beginning of the War of Greek Independence that began in 1821.

Google Doodle celebrates Greece National Day 2024. The doodle released today marks Greece Independence Day that is celebrated on March 25 every year. This doodle depicts waving national flag of Greece that will be visible across the country on this day. This day commemorates the beginning of the War of Greek Independence that began in 1821.

History Since 1453, Greece had been part of the Ottoman Empire. In 1821, the Greek people rose against the Ottoman Empire to reclaim their freedom on this day when Bishop Germanos of Patras raised the flag of revolution. The motto of the revolution was “Freedom or death". The Greeks experienced early successes on the battlefield, including the capture of Athens in June 1822, but infighting ensued. By 1827 Athens and most of the Greek isles had been recaptured by the Turks.

Great Britain, France, and Russia intervened in the conflict and supported the Greek revolution. Combined British, French, and Russian forces destroyed an Ottoman-Egyptian fleet at the naval Battle of Navarino. In 1829, the revolution came to an end when the Treaty of Edirne established an independent Greek state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Celebrations This day is observed as a national holiday in Greece. Towns and villages nationwide host parades to commemorate the holiday with the atmosphere filled with triumphant brass music and whistling crowds waving the national flag. Central Athens witnesses a huge gathering of people every year to watch military march. With marchers dressed in white pleated cotton skirts called fustanellas, red fez hats with black tassels and leather sandals decorated with pom-poms, this event in Athens is a sight to behold.

The country with the longest coastline in Europe marks the day's celebrations with get-togethers with loved ones. Greeks relish traditional delicacies as a tribute to the country’s coastal heritage. The traditional dishes consumed today include bakaliaros skordalia, a fried cod paired with creamy garlic sauce and many more.

