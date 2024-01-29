 Google Doodle celebrates iconic Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih on her 86th birthday | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ News / Google Doodle celebrates iconic Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih on her 86th birthday
Back Back

Google Doodle celebrates iconic Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih on her 86th birthday

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Google Doodle depicts Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih in a TV frame with floral designs in the backdrop, replacing the 'o' in Google

Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih is the focus of a Google Doodle on her 86th birthday, with her image replacing the letter 'o' in 'Google.' ( Google Doodle)Premium
Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih is the focus of a Google Doodle on her 86th birthday, with her image replacing the letter 'o' in 'Google.' ( Google Doodle)

Google Doodle released a creative illustration today that pictures Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih set within a TV frame along with floral designs in the backdrop on her 86th birthday. In this doodle, that spans the region of Indonesia over its visibility, the letter ‘o’ of the word ‘Google’ is replaced by Aminah's image.

Also read: Google Doodle celebrates India's 75th Republic Day. See here

Aminah Cendrakasih is an iconic Indonesian actress, renowned for her role as Lela in the television series Si Doel Anak Sekolahan. She acted in around 120 films throughout her career spanning five decades.

Also read: Samsung chooses Baidu's Ernie AI over Google for Galaxy S24 series in China

Early life

Aminah Cendrakasih was born on January 29, 1938, in Magelang City, located in Indonesia's province of Central Java.

Also read: Google Chrome aims to make browsing the web ‘easier and safer’ with 3 new AI generative features 

Career

Aminah Cendrakasih’s parents were involved in the entertainment industry with her father being a comedian and mother being an actress. Aminah followed in her parents' footsteps during her teens.

Aminah Cendrakasih first appeared in Oh, Ibuku (Oh, My Mother) in 1955 marking her acting debut in the industry. Later, during the same year, the mother and daughter duo performed in Gambang from Semarang which landed her first lead role in Ibu dan Putri.

Also read: Google to provide ‘complex, better responses’ with Bard Advanced. Here's what we know so far

She gained acclamation for her performance in ‘Serampang 12’ which is a popular dance film centred on a love story following which her fame skyrocketed. Aminah Cendrakasih acted in over 100 roles in notable shows over the next few decades. These include films like Taman Harapan (Garden of Hope) and Si Doel Anak Sekolahan (Doel the Schoolchild).

Also read: Google to let go of 30,000 employees due to new AI innovation? Here's what report suggests

Accolades

Aminah Cendrakasih was awarded several honoury titles for her poignant performances including two Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Bandung Film Festival and the Indonesian Movie Awards.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Jan 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App