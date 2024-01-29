Google Doodle celebrates iconic Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih on her 86th birthday
Google Doodle depicts Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih in a TV frame with floral designs in the backdrop, replacing the 'o' in Google
Google Doodle released a creative illustration today that pictures Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih set within a TV frame along with floral designs in the backdrop on her 86th birthday. In this doodle, that spans the region of Indonesia over its visibility, the letter ‘o’ of the word ‘Google’ is replaced by Aminah's image.