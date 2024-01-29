Google Doodle released a creative illustration today that pictures Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih set within a TV frame along with floral designs in the backdrop on her 86th birthday. In this doodle, that spans the region of Indonesia over its visibility, the letter ‘o’ of the word ‘Google’ is replaced by Aminah's image.

Aminah Cendrakasih is an iconic Indonesian actress, renowned for her role as Lela in the television series Si Doel Anak Sekolahan. She acted in around 120 films throughout her career spanning five decades.

Early life

Aminah Cendrakasih was born on January 29, 1938, in Magelang City, located in Indonesia's province of Central Java.

Career

Aminah Cendrakasih’s parents were involved in the entertainment industry with her father being a comedian and mother being an actress. Aminah followed in her parents' footsteps during her teens.

Aminah Cendrakasih first appeared in Oh, Ibuku (Oh, My Mother) in 1955 marking her acting debut in the industry. Later, during the same year, the mother and daughter duo performed in Gambang from Semarang which landed her first lead role in Ibu dan Putri.

She gained acclamation for her performance in ‘Serampang 12’ which is a popular dance film centred on a love story following which her fame skyrocketed. Aminah Cendrakasih acted in over 100 roles in notable shows over the next few decades. These include films like Taman Harapan (Garden of Hope) and Si Doel Anak Sekolahan (Doel the Schoolchild).

Accolades

Aminah Cendrakasih was awarded several honoury titles for her poignant performances including two Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Bandung Film Festival and the Indonesian Movie Awards.

