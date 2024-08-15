Google Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day 2024 with architecture

Published15 Aug 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Google Doodle Today, on August 15, is celebrating India's Independence Day 2024 with a architecture-themed Doodle. The Doodle has been illustrated by Vrinda Zaveri. It celebrates Independence Day in India.

Google decribes India's Independence Day as a celebration of getting freedom from tyrannical British rule and exploitation of India.

“Following nearly two centuries of tyrannical rule under the British colonizers, from the East India Company, who exploited India for various of her assets, the citizens sought independence,” Google post said.

 

Google acknowledged prominent freedom fighters who strived for India's independence.

“Notable leaders The people of India strongly desired self-governance and sovereignty after nearly two centuries of inequality, violence, and lack of fundamental rights. Led by prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhas Chandra Bose, the Indian independence movement was made possible through civil disobedience. The perseverance and sacrifices of the country’s freedom fighters paid off,” it said.

 

While describing the festivities for day Google said, “on Independence Day, many attend flag-raising ceremonies, parades, musical performances, community rallies, and more to celebrate. Homes, buildings, streets, and cars are decorated with the saffron, white, and green national flag — as seen in today’s artwork. Millions of citizens sing the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana (जन गण मन), throughout the festivities as well. Happy Independence Day India!”

The theme for this year's Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat,’ to symbolise the vision of a developed nation by the year 2047. The theme tries to show the government's commitment to transform the nation into a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of independence from the colonial rule.

August 15 is celebrated all over country annually and is a public holiday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on this occasion. On this day the nation will celebrate historical accomplishments of the freedom fighters and pay respects for their sacrifices.

 

 

