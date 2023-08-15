Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates India’s 77th Independence day1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 06:39 AM IST
Today’s Google Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day that is celebrated every year on August 15. The nation commemorates this Day with fervour and pride, marking the 77th anniversary of its liberation from British colonial rule. The occasion is brought to life through a vibrant and symbolic Google Doodle, created by New Delhi-based guest artist, Namrata Kumar.