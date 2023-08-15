Today’s Google Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day that is celebrated every year on August 15. The nation commemorates this Day with fervour and pride, marking the 77th anniversary of its liberation from British colonial rule. The occasion is brought to life through a vibrant and symbolic Google Doodle, created by New Delhi-based guest artist, Namrata Kumar.

On this day in 1947, a transformative era dawned as India achieved freedom from the grip of British rule. The annual flag-raising ceremony at the historic Red Fort in Delhi stands as a testament to this momentous occasion. Attended by the Prime Minister and accompanied by the resounding notes of the national anthem, this ceremony serves as a vivid reminder of the sacrifices made to attain independence.

Also read: Independence Day 2023 Highlights: Government buildings across India deck up in tri-colour lighting

Patriotic citizens from all walks of life gather to pay homage to the valiant leaders of the independence movement who steered the nation toward freedom. The day is also marked by the broadcast of movies depicting the struggles and triumphs of freedom fighters.

Throughout the country, schools and neighbourhoods come alive with cultural programs. These events weave together traditional performances, plays, and competitions, engaging children and adults alike in the rich tapestry of India's heritage.

Also read: PM Modi to deliver 10th consecutive Independence Day address: What to expect

As families, friends, and communities unite on this national holiday, a strong sense of unity and camaraderie prevails. The tradition of flying tricolour kites holds a special place in the celebrations, embodying the spirit of freedom and unity. The skies above are painted with kites bearing the hues of the Indian flag, capturing the essence of patriotism soaring to new heights.

Overall, India's Independence Day is a meaningful and festive occasion that blends historical remembrance, cultural celebrations, and national pride.