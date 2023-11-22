Google Doodle celebrates Lebanon’s Independence Day today with the National flag of Lebanon. On this day in 1943, Lebanon gained its independence from France's occupying forces. Lebanon became independent from France's occupation on this day in the year 1943. Lebanon gained autonomy from France's rule after 80 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many other countries recognised Lebanon as an independent state in the year 1941. However, it was only until the year 1943 that elected Lebanese representatives amended the Constitution and marked a complete end to the French Mandate after nearly 80 years of rule over Lebanon. Following this, Lebanese officials were arrested at Rashaya Castle which unified the nation against the French.

Moreover, widespread protests across Lebanon and global calls pressurised French officials to release these arrested Lebanese officials on November 22.

On Independence Day, the castle, also known as the Citadel of Independence is highly visited. Citizens visit the national monument as a mark of respect in honour of those who sacrificed their life for the nation and to commemorate the hardships endured on the path to freedom.

On this day, citizens of the country engage in other activities such as attending parades, and speeches and relishing traditional dishes including tabbouleh and kebbeh with family and friends. Students in schools actively participate in patriotic activities and make crafts items like cardboard crowns adorned with cedar trees similar to the one depicted on the flag in Google's Doodle today. This Doodle's reach spans the entire country of Lebanon.

Google released another Doodle today given Netherlands National Elections 2023 that are slated to take place today.

