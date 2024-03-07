Google doodle celebrates Lola Beltrán's 92nd birthday today

Google doodle celebrates Mexican singer and actress Lola Beltrán's Birthday today. The Mexican singer was born on March 7 in 1932 in Mexico's Sinaloa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This animated doodle marks Lola Beltrán's 92nd birth anniversary. Lola Beltrán was a legendary artist who breathed new life into classic songs and helped make Mexican Ranchera music a popular genre around the world.

In terms of visibility, this doodle's reach spans a number of countries including United States, Mexico, Columbia, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina and United Kingdom.

Early Life Lola Beltrán grew up in a working class family in Sinaloa's El Rosario. She became motivated and inspired to sing by her church choir that aroused her love of singing. Subsequently, she became obsessed with ballads. Lola Beltrán and her mother moved to Mexico City in 1953 to pursue her career as a singer.

Career The singer took a job as a popular radio station's secretary and earned the chance to participate in an on-air singing contest. She won the contest and opened up a new opportunity. The producers of the show were so impressed by her that they helped her secure a recording contract.

Later, Beltrán began to cover popular songs on air and even earned her radio show, however her dreams did not end there. The Mexican singer crafted stories of underdog characters seeking and earning redemption while working with songwriters. Her songs "Cucurrucucu Paloma" and "Cielito Lindo" were the most loved as her melancholic voice and sensibilities resonated with people across Mexico. She managed to engross audiences from all walks of life despite dedicating songs to the country's working-class people.

Her performance at the prestigious El Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City marked the first by a Ranchera singer. She also sang for presidents and leaders around the world. Beltrán made 100 albums and starred in 50 films throughout her career. She is believed to have inspired generations of Mexican singers to embrace folk music and sing about their authentic experiences.

