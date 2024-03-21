Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day 2024 today

Google Doodle marks the celebrations of Mother's Day 2024 today. The doodle released today, March 21 will be visible across Middle Eastern countries and in some countries of Africa including Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Palestine, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Iraq.

This doodle shows the illustration of a mother in the foreground. She can be seen seated on a couch reading out to her child in a household setting. The background has a dog with the word ‘Google’ and some plants

History

The history of Mother's Day can be traced back to the early 20th century. This was the time when an American social activist named Anna Jarvis, advocated in honour of the contributions of mothers to society. in 1914, her campaign gained traction, it was then that Mother's Day was officially recognised as a national holiday in the United States by President Woodrow Wilson.

In India, Durga-puja which honours the mother goddess Durga, continues to be an important festival. Hence, Mother's Day marks a day to celebrate and honour the most special person in our lives ‘mothers’. It is important to note that Mother's Day is celebrated on different days in more than 40 countries across the world.

Significance of Mother's Day

The purpose of Mother's Day is to express appreciation, gratitude, and love towards the most special person 'mothers' and mother figures for their unconditional sacrifices, support, and love.

Usually, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May. However, in different countries, this day is celebrated on different days and usually falls in March or May. In India, Canada, Australia, and the United States, it is celebrated on the second Sunday of May . It is celebrated three weeks before Easter Sunday in the United Kingdom.

Let's have a look at some ways to celebrate Mother's Day:

Make your Mother's Day special by taking her out or spend the day by having all meals together.

Have family gatherings or meals together.

Dedicate poems or songs and let your mother feel special by knowing how important she is.

Gift flowers, cards, jewellery, chocolate, clothing, accessories, cakes, or other items to express love and affection to your mother.

Cook something special for your mother.

