Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day 2024

Google Doodle marks celebrations of motherhood and maternal bonds with Doodle. This day is celebrated on different days in different countries.

Google Doodle released a doodle today to mark Mother's Day 2024. This doodle will be visible across Ireland. The doodle depicts a mother reading out to her child while being seated on a couch in a setting of the house. The word ‘Google’ is inscribed in the background with plants and a dog adding to the setting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mother's Day is a day to celebrate and honour one of the most special person in our lives ‘mothers’. Mother's Day marks celebrations of motherhood and maternal bonds. Mother's Day is celebrated on different days in more than 40 countries across the world. The day is usually celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May. However, this day is celebrated on different days in different countries, usually falling in the month of March or May in some countries.

Ireland marks Mother's Day celebrations on March 10. Here are some ways to celebrate Mother's Day: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Have family gatherings or meals together. Gift flowers, cards, jewelry, chocolate, clothing, accessories, cakes or other items to express love and affection to your mother. Make your mother's day special by taking her out or spend the day by having all meals together. Cook something special for your mother. Dedicate poems or songs and let your mother feel special by knowing how important she is. It is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in India, Canada, Australia, and the United States. Mother's Day is celebrated three weeks before Easter Sunday in the United Kingdom. Mother's Day is a public holiday in Costa Rica, Georgia, Samoa, and Thailand.

History The origins of Mother's Day can be traced back to the early 20th century when Anna Jarvis, an American social activist, advocated for a day to honour mothers and their contributions to society. Anna Jarvis's campaign gained traction, and in 1914, Mother's Day was officially recognised as a national holiday in the United States by President Woodrow Wilson.

Durga-puja, honouring the goddess Durga, continues to be an important festival in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Significance of Mother's Day The purpose of Mother's Day is to express love, appreciation, and gratitude towards mothers and mother figures for their unconditional love, support and sacrifices.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!