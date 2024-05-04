Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ News / Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day in Romania with a special doodle
BackBack

Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day in Romania with a special doodle

Written By Fareha Naaz

Google Doodle marks celebrations of motherhood and maternal bonds with Doodle ahead of Mother's day in Romania. This day is celebrated on different days in different countries, usually falling in March or May.

Google Doodle marks celebrations of motherhood and maternal bonds with Doodle on the occasion of Mother's Day. ((Google Doodle))Premium
Google Doodle marks celebrations of motherhood and maternal bonds with Doodle on the occasion of Mother's Day. ((Google Doodle))

Google Doodle released a doodle on Saturday, May 4, ahead of Mother's Day 2024 in Romania. The European country officially celebrates Mother's Day on the first Sunday of May since 2010. This year, Romania will observe Mother's Day on May 5. Earlier, the country celebrated Mother's Day on March 8 as part of International Women's Day.

About this doodle

This doodle spans the region of Romania in terms of its visibility. The doodle is an illustration of a mother reading out to her child while being seated on a couch in a homely setting. The word ‘Google’ inscribed in the background brings focus to the pair with plants and a dog adding a touch to the household setting.

Also read: Google adds Azure & AWS support, enhances Cloud security with AI integration

Celebrations

Mother's Day is celebrated on different days across the world usually falling in the month of March or May in some countries. It is a day to celebrate and acknowledge one of the most special person in our lives ‘mothers’. 

Also read: Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai-run tech giant cuts jobs globally, expands hiring in India and Mexico. Here is why

On this day, children gift their mothers handmade items, while adults buy flowers and sweets to celebrate the occasion and honour their mothers for their dedicated care and service. Usually, the day is celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May which will fall on May 12 this year.

Also read: Apple forms secretive AI lab in Zurich, hiring 36 ex-Google experts to target advanced AI development: Report

Let's have a look at some ways to celebrate Mother's Day:

  • Have meals together.
  • Express love and affection to your mother with gift flowers, cards, jewellery, chocolate, clothing, accessories, cakes and more.
  • Taking your mother out and plan something special or spend the day by doing some fun activities together.
  • Let your mother cherish her favourite food especially prepared by you.
  • Pen down something dedicated to years of service of your mother such as poems or songs and let your mother feel special by knowing how important she is.

Significance of Mother's Day

Mother's Day marks as an occasion to express love, appreciation, and gratitude towards mothers and mother figures for their unconditional love, support and sacrifices.

 

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 May 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue