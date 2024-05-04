Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day in Romania with a special doodle
Google Doodle marks celebrations of motherhood and maternal bonds with Doodle ahead of Mother's day in Romania. This day is celebrated on different days in different countries, usually falling in March or May.
Google Doodle released a doodle on Saturday, May 4, ahead of Mother's Day 2024 in Romania. The European country officially celebrates Mother's Day on the first Sunday of May since 2010. This year, Romania will observe Mother's Day on May 5. Earlier, the country celebrated Mother's Day on March 8 as part of International Women's Day.