Google Doodle commemorates Nigeria's Independence Day today, marking the country's official emergence as a sovereign nation on this day in 1960. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa. Independence Day celebrations begin with a nationally televised broadcast by the President of Nigeria, addressing the general public. In Lagos, a vibrant crowd dressed in green and white gathers to witness military manoeuvres performed by the Nigerian Armed Forces. Subsequently, the ceremonial hoisting of the Nigerian flag and the cutting of a symbolic Independence Day cake takes place.

Also read: Google Doodle celebrates 40th anniversary of discovery of 9,000-year-old Ain Ghazal statues The remainder of the day proceeds with lively enthusiasm and singing of rhythms of fuji music, as Nigerians come together with friends and family to revel in the festivities. A culinary delight graces the occasion, featuring plantains and chicken served alongside jollof rice – a beloved meal that holds a special place not only during Independence Day but also in Nigerian culture. Many countrymen extend their celebrations to the beach, where they dance to music and enjoy fireworks.

