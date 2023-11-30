comScore
Google Doodle celebrates Scotland’s St. Andrew's Day 2023 with hand-crafted stained glass art

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Google Doodle celebrates St. Andrew's Day 2023, Scotland's national day, with a hand-crafted stained glass design featuring thistle flowers symbolizing resilience and strength

St. Andrew's Day in Scotland is celebrated with music, storytelling, flourishing street markets, and festivities include playing of bagpipes and drums in the seaside town of St. Andrews. (Google Doodle)Premium
St. Andrew's Day in Scotland is celebrated with music, storytelling, flourishing street markets, and festivities include playing of bagpipes and drums in the seaside town of St. Andrews. (Google Doodle)

Google Doodle released a doodle today in honour of St. Andrew's Day 2023 which is Scotland’s national day. It is a hand-crafted stained glass Doodle. This doodle showcases thistle flowers that symbolise resilience, strength, and protection. This doodle's reach spans the region of the United Kingdom.

Saint Andrew's Day is known by various names such as Feast of Saint Andrew or Andermas and is the feast day of Andrew the Apostle. According to the New Testament, Saint Andrew is the disciple who introduced his brother, the Apostle Peter, to the Messiah Jesus.

Scottish roots are celebrated each year on 30th November 30. The celebrations for the day vary across Scotland. In Scotland's capital city, Edinburgh, to mark St. Andrew's Day, festivities include performance of music and activities such as storytelling. Edinburgh's street markets sell flourish with everything from hand-made scarves to homemade sausages. 

During a week-long festival in the seaside town of St. Andrews bagpipes and drums are played amid the sound of crashing waves.

In various regions of Scotland, gatherings are called Ceilidhs that draw large crowds adorned in plaid kilts and continue into the night with lively dances accompanied by both traditional and contemporary Scottish music. These celebrations are incomplete without the inclusion of Scottish culinary delights, including Cullen skink which is a hearty soup dish made with smoked haddock, potatoes, and onions.

Google Doodle launched another doodle on November 28 that paid tribute to Marlene Ahrens, a renowned athlete. In the year 1956, she won a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympic Games on November 28. In 1956, Ahrens was 23 years old when she won gold in the South American Athletics Championship and silver in the Melbourne Olympics with no specialized training, defying all odds.

 

