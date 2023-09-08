Google Doodle celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Here's how

Google India celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's new film ‘Jawan’ with an interactive search experience, featuring the actor's voice and surprises.

Google India is celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's latest film "Jawan" by creating an interactive search experience. Users who searched for "Jawan" or "SRK" on Google saw a red walkie-talkie, triggering Shah Rukh Khan's voice saying "ready." Clicking on it revealed bandage rolls and surprises.

A day after the release of "Jawan," Google India celebrated Shah Rukh Khan's second film of the year. Google drew inspiration from Shah Rukh's dance to the song "Bekarar Karke Hume" from "Bees Saal Baad" in a scene from "Jawan." They shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Bekarar karke humein, Yun na jaaiye, aapko humari kasam… Google par Jawan search kar aaiye (search Jawan on Google)."

Google provided instructions to its followers for the interactive session: Step 1: Search for "Jawan" or "SRK" (Shah Rukh Khan), Step 2: Click on the walkie-talkie (sound on), Step 3: Continuously tap to reveal a surprise, Step 4: Share a screenshot of your screen.

Typing and searching for "Jawan" or "SRK" on Google's search bar triggers a red walkie-talkie icon to appear on the screen. When clicked, Shah Rukh Khan's voice says 'ready,' and with continued clicks, bandage rolls gradually cover the walkie-talkie while Shah Rukh's voice intermittently plays.

In response to the post, a fan expressed, "This is so cool. Thank you."

Another user commented, "Oh man this whole animation is so damn sexy." A person tweeted, "Wow this is so cool. Google what to say. Google is also Shah Rukh's fan now."

Businessmen, Anand Mahindra also could not resist posting about Jawan. Sharing a video of Shah Rukh and fans during Jawan' trailer event at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, he wrote on tweeter or X on Friday.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra tweeted about Shah Rukh Khan, " All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a natural resource…