Google Doodle celebrates Singapore National Day 2023 showcasing Clarke Quay1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:55 AM IST
Google Doodle commemorates Singapore National Day with a depiction of Clarke Quay, an important riverside district.
Today's Google Doodle commemorates Singapore National Day, an important milestone in the country's history. On this day in 1965, Singapore achieved its independence from the Federation of Malaysia and established itself as a sovereign nation.
