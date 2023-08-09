Today's Google Doodle commemorates Singapore National Day, an important milestone in the country's history. On this day in 1965, Singapore achieved its independence from the Federation of Malaysia and established itself as a sovereign nation.

National Day Parade 2023 (NDP2023) is themed “Onward As One" which will take place at Padang on August 9, 2023

The eve of National Day is marked by the Prime Minister's address to the citizens. This speech not only reflects on Singapore's achievements but also outlines its aspirations for future goals. The National Day Parade is a significant event that draws a multitude of attendees from across the nation. A highlight of the parade is the captivating aerial display involving helicopters and fighter planes from the Singapore Armed Forces. In conjunction with Singapore’s National Day, a host of activities including live stage performances, dance performances, aerial display, Red Lions parachute jump sports try-outs, archery, Nerf and Zorb ball and many more activities were held over the weekend just before NDP. Many Singaporeans gather with families and friends at night near the Parade venue to witness an awe-inspiring fireworks display that illuminates the Singaporean skyline.

Also read: Google Doodle celebrates the 148th birthday of educator and feminist Isabelle Gatti de Gamond; all you need to know

The featured Doodle showcases Clarke Quay, a historically significant riverside quay that has played a pivotal role in Singapore's history. Positioned along the Singapore River, Clarke Quay was once home to warehouses that facilitated trade and commerce even before the nation's independence. Today, the quay boasts picturesque shophouses, that have been restored, in charming pastel shades and has evolved into a vibrant district renowned for its nightlife.

Also read: Google Doodle celebrates 109th birth anniversary of trangender cyclist Willy De Bruyn

The Doodle is framed in red, drawing inspiration from Singapore's national flag with its distinctive red and white colour scheme. During the celebratory period, these colours adorn homes and buildings of the citizens of the country.